India steadily building its naval strength, but the usual challenges remain
A useful man to know

The Chief Minister of Assam might be in the BJP today. But he has skills he learnt at the feet of top Congress leaders like Tarun Gogoi, with whom he worked for many years

Topics
Congress | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Bharatiya Janata Party

Aditi Phadnis 

Aditi Phadnis

Rarely does the writ of a chief minister run outside the state he leads. Leaders like Yogi Adityanath have been used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for election campaigns, but there’s no evidence Mr Adityanath has been involved in negotiations to stitch up coalitions for the BJP outside Uttar Pradesh. That honour belongs to Himanta Biswa Sarma alone.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 22:56 IST

