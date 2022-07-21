A win for Indian democracy

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

Already a premium subscriber? Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW MONTHLY ₹ 249





Select ANNUAL ₹ 1799





Select Best Offer SMART ANNUAL ₹ 1499 ₹ 1799 Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300 Select What you get on Business Standard Premium? Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.

Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.

Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.

Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.

26 years of website archives.

Preferential invites to Business Standard events. 5 ARTICLE PACK

PAY AS YOU GO ₹ 150 /for 5 articles * Terms 1. Lorem Ipsum is dummy Text

2. Lorem Ipsum is dummy Text VIEW ALL FAQs

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor

Droupadi Murmu’s election as the 15th president of independent India and, at 64, the youngest to hold the office, reflects a significant moment for . As a tribal woman, Ms Murmu’s election as head of the Indian state is an affirmation of the values of social inclusiveness that undergird the Constitution. Although the tribals account for just 8 per cent of India’s population, they represent some of the country’s most disenfranchised communities. Ms Murmu’s election may not radically change their situation but her elevation to Rashtrapati Bhavan stands as a symbol of achievement and points to the opportunity open to the community. The Opposition criticism of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) focus on identity politics in its selection of Ms Murmu must be balanced against the credentials of the candidate herself. Her political career is entirely self-made, safely clear of any dynastic taint, and all the more remarkable, given that she hails from the Santhal community of Mayurbhanj, one of the most under-developed districts in Odisha. Her career trajectory covers a wide range of administrative experience — from serving in the irrigation and power departments to overseeing ministries such as transport, commerce, fisheries and animal husbandry when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in coalition with the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha. She had earned her place in the senior ranks of the BJP’s state unit by virtue of her capabilities rather than trading on her tribal identity or her gender, overcoming serial personal tragedies.