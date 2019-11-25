Andhra's wrong turn

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is testing the state’s avowed ambition of becoming the next big destination for investment by demonstrating an unexpected level of capriciousness.

Having arbitrarily cancelled clean energy projects awarded by the previous regime on the specious grounds of faulty bidding — a move that could draw the state into expensive international arbitration— its decision on Friday to cancel all bar licences marks another step in the wrong direction. The arbitrary cancellation of bar licences is the first step in a new bar policy that will come ...