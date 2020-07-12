Another migrant crisis

India will soon be facing another sort of migrant crisis, this one originating in West Asia, the largest source of overseas Indian employment, as a result of cutbacks by large corporations and a creeping “nationalist” movement that has found expression recently in Kuwait.

The Covid-19-related crisis has accentuated these trends, with serious implications both for remittances and jobs for India. India received $83 billion in 2019, according to the World Bank data, a slight improvement over $79 billion in 2018, and retains its position as the world’s top recipient of ...