Answering questions on the unemployment rate

Last week's column announcing that the unemployment rate had reached 7.2 per cent led to a flurry of television interviews on the issue of jobs in which many anchors asked important questions. While I did answer them on air, a re-cap seems to be in order.

Does the CMIE survey include people who work in the unorganised sectors? Does it include informal jobs or the new age jobs like Ola and Uber taxi operators or Swiggy delivery boys? The answer to all of the above is an unequivocal and unambiguous Yes. The survey includes all kinds of jobs. The reasoning is very simple and ...