JUST IN
ARC industry will need to reinvent itself
The real story behind real interest rate
In Punjab, a political vacuum and remote control bring back the K-word
Sania's legacy: She's a legend beyond the sport she played
Why the war may be heading for a cease-fire
The great educational divide
Former CEAs would do well to be less political
Social capital and Budgets: The picture is varied, not just black or white
As Ajay Banga becomes World Bank president, this is where he can start
The Bank doesn't mean the World to anyone
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
The real story behind real interest rate
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ARC industry will need to reinvent itself

The RBI unveiled new regulations in October 2022, which enhanced governance standards and permitted ARCs to act as resolution applicants under the IBC's ambit

Topics
ARC | RBI | assets under management

R K Bansal 

R K Bansal

Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) have their genesis in the Sarfaesi Act, 2002, and corresponding Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines in 2003, starting as an agency dedicated to resolving bad loans. The model was changed with the stipulation of a minimum investment of 5 per cent, which turned it into a low-capital-investment model. While ARCs geared up to raise capital to meet this stipulation, the minimum investment was tripled to 15 per cent in August 2014. This impacted the economics and raised question marks about their ability to raise funds.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ARC

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 18:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.