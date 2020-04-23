Arrears' collection will be tricky

The Covid-19 crisis is yet to play out completely. However, the focus will soon shift to the government’s revenue collection efforts. And the Vivaad se Vishwas Tak scheme will be one area where some much-needed revenue can be collected by the government.

The scheme can be more successful if some specific steps are taken. But first, we need to understand the nature of the astronomical tax arrears’ figure of Rs 9 trillion. Typically, an income tax officer makes a “high pitched” assessment order based on some weird interpretation of the existing law. This results ...