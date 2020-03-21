As reality becomes surreal...

In Ling Ma's novel Severance, an outbreak of Shen fever from Shenzhen in China turns New York into a zombie city and face-masks, designer ones for the rich, become the new normal.

Dean Koontz’s The Eyes Of Darkness is getting renewed attention — the book mentions a deadly virus, Wuhan 400, which he described as a “severe pneumonia-like illness” that spreads attacking “lungs and bronchial tubes” and “resisting all known treatments”. Steven Soderbergh's 2011 film Contagion tracks the outbreak of a virus from Hong Kong, which goes on ...