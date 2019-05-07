The Union secretary for corporate affairs has warned that the firms auditing group companies of troubled Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) have “many questions to answer” regarding the build-up of irregularities within that group.

The secretary also said while the government was not expecting an auditor to detect a needle in a haystack, they ought to find if “an elephant is in the room”. IL&FS’ debt is reportedly over Rs 94,000 crore, but there was little suspicion of the scale of the problem prior to some group companies defaulting on ...