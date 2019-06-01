Avoiding the middle-income trap

More than 100 developing countries have successfully made the transition from low-income to middle-income status. Unfortunately, most of them have got stuck in the middle-income trap. When middle-income countries are just about to get their first whiff of prosperity, they revert to a slow growth trajectory.

The frequency of such slow growth episodes has increased in middle-income countries. The impact of the recent global downturn is being felt more acutely in middle-income countries. The large number of countries, including China and India, getting caught in the middle-income trap is a ...