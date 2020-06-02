Back to February 28

The government on Friday released the provisional actual numbers for government revenue for the fiscal year 2019-20. They differed greatly from the estimates used by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she presented the Union Budget for 2020-21.

The fiscal deficit in 2019-20 is 4.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), according to the provisional actuals, as distinct from the revised estimate for 2019-20, which was 3.8 per cent. This came about because the revised estimates in the Budget severely overestimated the government’s tax revenues. Gross tax revenues were supposed ...