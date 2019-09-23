'Benefits on supplies from DTA linked to payment in foreign currency'

Q. Our customer in the US has asked us to deliver our goods to a SEZ unit and agreed to pay us in foreign currency.

Will this be considered as export for the purpose of drawback and other incentives? As per Rule 24(3) of the SEZ Rules, 2006, “drawback or any other similar benefit under the Customs and Central Excise Duties Drawback Rules, 2017, as amended from time to time, against supply of goods by Domestic Tariff Area supplier shall be admissible where payments for the supply are made from the Foreign Currency Account of the Unit”. As per Para 4.21(iii) of FTP, ...