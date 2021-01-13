Best of BS Opinion: A Budget after contraction, new regulators, and more

JUST IN
New regulators: Careful what you wish for
Uddalok Bhattacharya 

illustration: Binay Sinha

Our experience shows the pandemic will not mark a complete break with the scheme of things. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

In the past, three Budgets were presented in the backdrop of a contraction, says A K Bhattacharya. What was common to them?

If one were to create a steel regulator or a cement regulator, chances are those would ape the financial sector regulatory model, says Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The danger lies there

You consume content (TV and OTT) not just because you want to while away your time, but also because it gives you social capital. Hence appointment viewing will live on, says Ambi Parameswaran

Insofar as the apprehension regarding MSP (minimum support price) being done away with, it is submitted across the Bar that the same may not be dismantled. The Supreme Court Bench The credentials of these four people (on the Supreme Court panel), I think, do not inspire confidence because of the way they have been leaning towards these laws. Farmer leader and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar

First Published: Wed, January 13 2021. 07:01 IST

