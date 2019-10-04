Best of BS Opinion: An unusual monsoon, electric car revolution, and more

From the way an outmoded 13-year rule is becoming a deterrent to making the Delhi airport better and safer to how traditional car makers have fallen so far behind in electric vehicle manufacturing that they are in danger of dying out in time, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

How must the government approach the issue of water conflicts that are becoming more widespread and intense by the day? What is keeping traditional automakers from investing seriously in electric motors and battery technology? Is it time we revised the determinants of normalcy about the monsoon’s onset and withdrawal and the frequency of extreme weather events? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up the views.

A 2006 agreement between the and capping an airline's shareholding in Delhi International Airport to 10 per cent appears excessively restrictive, especially when it constrains the airport operator's ability to attract funds for expansion, argues our top edit.

The oddities of the present monsoon are not expected to affect the economy negatively, says our second edit.

Great companies know they have to counter the human brain's negative bias which explains why they invest so much time and money on making the workplace happier, writes Shyamal Majumdar.

A developmental financial institution is imperative if India is to achieve the Rs 100 trillion investment target in infrastructure, writes Vinayak Chatterjee, chairman, Feedback Infra.

Just as it happened in the digital arena, electric and driverless cars are going to be disruptive for companies that resist change, writes Aakar Patel.

India's water laws are stuck in the 19th century, writes Mihir Shah, distinguished professor, Shiv Nadar University & former member, Planning Commission.