Best of BS Opinion: India needs policy intervention at multiple levels

Latest official data shows India’s industrial output declined by 3.8 per cent in October, largely because of the poor performance of power, mining, and manufacturing sectors. Manufacturing output contracted by 2.1 per cent, while power generation declined by 12.2 per cent. Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings has said that it might consider downgrading India’s sovereign rating if economic recovery does not materialise.

Here's a collection of Business Standard pieces for the day

In this context, our second editorial argues that the sharp deceleration in economic growth clearly suggests that India needs policy intervention at multiple levels. Policymakers would do well to not ignore the views of global rating agencies.

Once again, the government has demonstrated its intent to swiftly respond to emergent problems in the IBC process and plug loopholes, notes our lead editorial.

We need an experienced trade negotiator to strike a win-win trade deal with the US and EU. On all accounts, it will take time for us to gain enhanced market access in these countries. Hence, we should sign the RCEP in February 2020 and focus on Asia for immediate and lasting gains, writes Jayanta Roy.

One way in which we can understand the Citizenship Amendment Bill is through linking it with the grand exercise of the National Register of Citizens being planned across the country by the home minister, writes Aakar Patel.