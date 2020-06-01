Best of BS Opinion: Slowing down coronavirus, acknowledging migrant workers

JUST IN
Migrants: Future of work and production
Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Various ideas of statecraft and humanitarianism are emerging from the pandemic. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

We haven’t flattened the curve but it’s not rising as steeply as feared, says Karan Thapar. The later the peak the easier for our health care system to cope Read here

Local and state governments should invite voluntary participation by private health care firms to build new capacity in Covid-19 care, says Ajay Shah. This will call for financing Read here

The global economy has been built on cheap labour and by discounting environment protection — there is a cost to providing homes for workers; providing adequate living conditions and wages that would give people well-being.

Sunita Narain gives the whole picture Read here

Incentivising subscribers to favour digital prepaid payments will modernise a valuable Indian industry and improve the quality of service, says T V Ramachandran Read here

It is good that all banks are seizing the digital opportunity, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. But the other part is the grit and determination with which bankers are going about their job Read here

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 05:11 IST

