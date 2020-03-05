Best of BS Opinion: Banks merger, coronavirus outbreak, and more

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet likely to approve mergers of 10 public sector banks into 4 today
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold review meeting with PSB chiefs on Saturday
Best of BS Opinion: The case against loan melas, the lesson in bank merger
Mega merger of PSBs: What happens to their names, logo and identity?
Merger of 10 public sector banks: Cloud hangs over April 1 deadline
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the proposed merger of public sector banks is on track. The announcement should be welcomed as it will end the uncertainty on this front.
Meanwhile, global policymakers are trying to contain the damage being caused by the spread of the coronavirus. In an emergency move, the US Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday.
Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk about bank merger and coronavirus among other issues.
The US Fed’s policy action and the reaction of both the stock and bond markets, in a way, reflect the extent of uncertainty posed by the coronavirus, argues our lead editorial
The Union Cabinet’s decision on Wednesday to clear the merger of 10 public-sector banks (PSBs) into four ends the prolonged uncertainty over the exercise, notes our second editorial
India’s interests are best served if people get the services they need for productivity and wellbeing with ease, at reasonable prices, writes Shyam Ponappa
The government should say no to the request for a tariff floor in telecom, writes Nivedita Mookerji
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU