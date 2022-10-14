Best of BS Opinion: Beyond inflation target, lessons from Maiden, and more

T T Ram Mohan: What alternative to monetary tightening do we have? An Unctad report suggests a mix of subsidies, price controls and intervention to check excessive speculation in commodity markets. Read here

RATHIN ROY: Expecting increased international and multilateral finance to be a silver bullet is a futile exercise in technocratic wishful thinking.

What is required is statesmanship and increased international fraternity. Read here

The first edit highlights the tasks before the central bank, given the rise in prices. Read here The second edit stresses the need for a re-examination of the pharma regulatory system in the context of the deaths. Read here