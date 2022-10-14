JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Discouraging history, clarity on macro policy & more
Best of BS Opinion: A troubled world, GST's secret sauce, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Crisis Nobels, rupee and reserves, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Gaining currency, reimagining venture capital & more
Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more
Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, The yatra magic, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Next technological leap, RBI's 50-bps rate hike & more
Best of BS Opinion: Prudent policy path, bonding with bonds, and more
Best of BS Opinion: India's persistent performance, moonlighting, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A renewed multilateralism, Covid isn't over, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special
The crises we choose: Global recession, war or energy?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Beyond inflation target, lessons from Maiden, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

lending

T T Ram Mohan: What alternative to monetary tightening do we have? An Unctad report suggests a mix of subsidies, price controls and intervention to check excessive speculation in commodity markets. Read here

RATHIN ROY: Expecting increased international and multilateral finance to be a silver bullet is a futile exercise in technocratic wishful thinking.

What is required is statesmanship and increased international fraternity. Read here

The first edit highlights the tasks before the central bank, given the rise in prices. Read here The second edit stresses the need for a re-examination of the pharma regulatory system in the context of the Gambia deaths. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

You can't be an administrator forever ... I will go for bigger things in future.

Sourav Ganguly, outgoing president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Special

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.