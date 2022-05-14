JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Bommai in unstable times, co-op in advertising & more
Best of BS Opinion: Bommai in unstable times, co-op in advertising & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

This week T N Ninan says it might be enough if schools and universities in the former colonial powers acknowledged in their curricula the reality of how they became wealthy, and at what cost to whom. Today these issues are airbrushed out of their history. Read here


Sandeep Goyal: Why no one talks of co-opetition, or cooperative competition, in advertising. It is a global reality. Read here

What’s troubling the Karnataka chief minister? Read Aditi Phadnis. Read here

Quote of the Day

Our revival is only possible through collective effort. Such collective effort will not be deferred. This ‘Shivir’ is the start of the journey.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Sat, May 14 2022. 06:30 IST

