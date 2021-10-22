JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Broadcasters take another hit
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Judicial system, broadcasters take another hit, & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content | BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

With the role of the state expanding, the judiciary finds its powers not clearly delineated. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Vir Sanghvi looks at the distortions in the country’s judicial system. Read here...

The Indian broadcast market has remained under-monetised through the prime of its growth years, says Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. And now as digital starts eating into its share, Trai has ensured that it will remain so. Read here...
QUOTE OF THE DAY

The Indian vaccine manufacturers together are making slightly more than the current demand. The Indian vaccine manufacturing capacity today is more than what we are consuming
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 22 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.