Best of BS Opinion: CDS is now a reality, Trump's deficit economy, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first Independence Day speech of his second term was a continuum of the national narrative he has articulated in his first term. The big announcement was that India would have a Chief of Defence Staff, reviving an idea that was first raised after the Kargil encounters. What will this entail? Premvir Das was part of the committee that examined this issue and recalls the broad issues and challenges of that exercise. Read it here. Other views examine the contours of the PM’s speech, an unsung infrastructure revolution and flood management, says Kanika Datta

As a broad guideline for policy action, the PM’s speech cannot be bettered, but recent measures do not fit this vision, says the top edit. Read it here

Vinayak Chatterjee describes the City Gas Distribution initiative, “which joins the massive network utilities delivery network sweeping across the country” and outlines what it will take to fulfil its promise. Read it here

Donald Trump promised to bring the trade deficit but his profound lack of understanding of economics has led to it increasing,, says Joseph E Stiglitz in this assessment of the US president’s trade wars. Read it here

The toll on human lives from floods in India emphasises the urgent need for an all-round approach to minimise the impact of extreme weather, says the second edit. Read it here

Quote of the Day ‘The day we celebrate Pakistan’s independence day happens to be the day I lost mine’ Tweet by former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram on his wedding anniversary





