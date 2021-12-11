Best of BS Opinion: Celebrating NRI success, reclaiming lost ground & more

The elevation of Parag Agrawal to the top job at Twitter created a fair bit of excitement in the Indian media, though it was not the first such corporate appointment. T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that we should also focus on those who excel in less conflicted fields—like public policy or academics. Not just the growing list of Nobel laureates but first-generation immigrants like Neeli Bendapudi, chosen this week to be president of a leading American university, Gita Gopinath, named No. 2 at the International Monetary Fund, and Rishi Sunak, touted as a future British prime minister.

