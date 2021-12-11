Best of BS Opinion: Celebrating NRI success, reclaiming lost ground & more

-
The elevation of Parag Agrawal to the top job at Twitter created a fair bit of excitement in the Indian media, though it was not the first such corporate appointment. T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that we should also focus on those who excel in less conflicted fields—like public policy or academics. Not just the growing list of Nobel laureates but first-generation immigrants like Neeli Bendapudi, chosen this week to be president of a leading American university, Gita Gopinath, named No. 2 at the International Monetary Fund, and Rishi Sunak, touted as a future British prime minister.
Soft power comes in many forms, and its NRI corporate variant may be among the more questionable. Read here
In other views:
Whether it is Sri Lanka, Maldives, or Nepal, quietly but steadily, India has been reclaiming some of the ground it had lost to China, writes Aditi Phadnis here
India has a long way to go before trans people feel respected, let alone included, argues Chintan Girish Modi. Read it here
