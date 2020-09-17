Best of BS Opinion: China with Indian characteristics, agri reforms & more

JUST IN
China with Indian characteristics
China with Indian characteristics

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

It is a question in democracy as to how far people create the regimes they live in. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

People may have got sicker and poorer under him (Narendra Modi), but his appeal remains untarnished.

How is that possible? Vir Sanghvi gives the answer

The age-old structural constraints on access to land, labour and capital for doing business in India are well established but shifting policy environments compounds those problems (for foreign investors). Kanika Datta gives the big picture

OUR EDIT SAYS: Govt must create awareness about agricultural reforms

The primary concern of any banking system should be the protection of the depositors' interests

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 06:26 IST

