Best of BS Opinion: Correct course on tariffs, regulating NBFCs, and more

Another outbreak of this winter with Covid-19 already rampant highlights the changing profile of global health hazards. Zoonotic diseases, most of which are transmitted through the food chain, are usually infectious, highly fatal and tough to manage. Surinder Sud examines this trend and its implications on health policy.

Here is a selection of other views today

This year's Union Budget will have to address both the immediate crisis in the economy caused by the pandemic as well as the longer-term headwinds caused by a revenue crunch and slowing growth momentum. Reform and competitiveness, therefore, should be the watchwords, which means avoiding the failed strategy of protectionism, says the top edit

The non-banking finance sector plays an important role in the Indian financial system but have grown with light touch regulation.

Given the high systemic risk they pose, the need for more robust supervision by the RBI is vital, the second edit argues

The onus of reigniting India's growth engine is on the banking system. Tamal Bandyopadhyay assesses whether the Budget can fuel it.

There are five elements of capability that influence all government organisations: reining in coercive power into a rule of law system, government contracting, financial operations, human resources and transparency. When we make progress in these five areas, the gains will be felt all across government, across all domains, says Ajay Shah.