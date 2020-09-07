JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Exporters may not get much help from RoDTEP
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Covid damage, MGNREGA today and tomorrow & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Indian Economy

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

indian economy, gdp, growth
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The virus has so far proved intractable.

Ways to combat the destruction it has caused can at best be tentative. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Covid-19 is a shock, which is no different from other shocks that come along, says Ajay Shah. Cleaning up balance sheets is central to economic growth

The MGNREGA is vital, regardless of people’s cynicism, says Sunita Narain

Writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay: There are enough filters in the Covid-19 loan restructuring scheme to prevent misuse, but is it a tool to delay the growth in banks’ bad loans? We will know after two years

Our edit says: There is bad news all around. Impact on economy would be heavier than estimated.

QUOTE

Passing away of a great philosopher and revered seer, Swami Kesavananda Bharathi ji, is an irreplaceable loss for the nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU