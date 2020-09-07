Best of BS Opinion: Covid damage, MGNREGA today and tomorrow & more

The virus has so far proved intractable.

Ways to combat the destruction it has caused can at best be tentative. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Covid-19 is a shock, which is no different from other shocks that come along, says Ajay Shah. Cleaning up balance sheets is central to economic growth

The MGNREGA is vital, regardless of people’s cynicism, says Sunita Narain

Writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay: There are enough filters in the Covid-19 loan restructuring scheme to prevent misuse, but is it a tool to delay the growth in banks’ bad loans? We will know after two years

Our edit says: There is bad news all around. Impact on economy would be heavier than estimated.