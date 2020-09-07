Best of BS Opinion: Covid damage, MGNREGA today and tomorrow & more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Funny side of economics, coronavirus spread, and more
Best of BS Opinion: RBI's right call, India-China tensions, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 impact on jobs, preserving the IBC, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Fort Narendra Modi, old times in Sri Lanka, and more
Best of BS Opinion: YES Bank's rescue plan, Congress' fatal flaw, and more
The virus has so far proved intractable.
Ways to combat the destruction it has caused can at best be tentative. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Covid-19 is a shock, which is no different from other shocks that come along, says Ajay Shah. Cleaning up balance sheets is central to economic growth
The MGNREGA is vital, regardless of people’s cynicism, says Sunita Narain
Writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay: There are enough filters in the Covid-19 loan restructuring scheme to prevent misuse, but is it a tool to delay the growth in banks’ bad loans? We will know after two years
Our edit says: There is bad news all around. Impact on economy would be heavier than estimated.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU