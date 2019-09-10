Best of BS Opinion: Crunch time on RCEP, 100 days of Modi 2.0, and more

India’s ailing economy dominates the pages following the second Modi government's first 100 days in office. Kanika Datta sums up the views

Why are foreign investors still selling? Because, Akash Prakash explains, policy measures to counter the slowdown are inadequate.

The good ship Indian economy today is caught between the Scylla of the need to inject significant stimuli and the Charybdis of resource squeeze caused by the economic downturn, says Shreekant Sambrani.

The deadline for the conclusion of talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is fast approaching. What is India’s strategy? The first edit outlines the issues.

The start of Rabi planting will soon be upon us and farmers will start burning their fields to clear the stubble, causing a fog of pollution over the National Capital Region.

Combating this menace requires an economically rewarding solution for farmers. The second edit sets out the options.