Best of BS Opinion: Death of Gen Rawat, women's equality in India and more

The Committee of the (RBI) on Wednesday decided to leave the policy repo rate unchanged and maintain an accommodative stance as long as necessary to support economic growth. Although the inflation rate has come down in recent months and is expected to remain within the tolerance band of the RBI, the real policy rate will continue to remain in the negative territory. Besides, the core inflation continues to remain elevated and is close to the upper end of the tolerance band. But as our lead editorial notes, the RBI is gradually addressing the liquidity overhang in the system.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, along with his wife and 11 personnel, died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. The death of General Rawat represents more than just the loss of a senior commander, notes our second editorial here

China’s authoritarian politics is putting its amazing economic success at risk, and opening an opportunity for India, writes Naushad Forbes here

Economic disruptions have never been good for the cause of women’s equality in India, and the past six years have amply proved this, writes Kanika Datta. Read it here