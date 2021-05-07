Best of BS Opinion: Delhi's unnecessary chaos, future of Tejas, and more

The pandemic has exposed larger questions about the governance of and accountability to its residents. A city with multiple centres of power has been unable to create even one centralised service or helpline number that would end the crowdsourcing and scrambling for assistance. It seems that has too many governments and not enough governance, argues our lead editorial

The Tejas is a light multirole fighter with Gen-4 technology and innovation, such as its unique aerodynamic configuration, the use of composite materials and its advanced avionics. With its design in Indian hands, it can be easily modified into variants, such as a naval fighter or a lead-in fighter trainer, writes Ajai Shukla

The experience gathered from the series of talks with the agitating farm union leaders and the interaction with genuine farmers in the grain markets should help the government in strategising the culmination of the prolonged farm agitation, notes our second editorial