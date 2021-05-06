Ground reality

If there were apprehensions about the smooth running of rabi grain marketing and procurement operations this year in view of the farmers’ agitation at Delhi borders, these have been quelled.

In fact, the pace of wheat procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) has been exceptionally brisk this year, resulting in around 70 per cent higher purchases by the official procurement agencies than in the same period last year. Indications are that the government might have to pick up the highest-ever quantity of this staple cereal under its price support operations in the ongoing rabi ...