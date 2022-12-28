JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Diary sector's input cost, free food grains, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal consolidation risks, return of millets, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Navy's challenges, BJP's 'Nawab of Northeast', and more
Best of BS Opinion: Realities of aviation, biodiversity targets, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid's China syndrome, hedging risks, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Unilateral carbon pricing, cyber threats, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Guns and butter, gatekeepers of digital markets & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Lessons in budgeting, a tough track for Usha, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Leading the global digital economy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Diary sector's input cost, free food grains, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Rajesh Kumar 

Milk

The dairy sector, which has maintained a steady high growth ever since the advent of the White Revolution in the 1970s, seems to have run into a rough patch due largely to the short supply and high cost of cattle feed and fodder. As our lead editorial notes, the root cause of the current woes of the dairy farmers and milk-based industry is the abysmal neglect of the fodder sector. Read here

In other views: The free food scheme is driven by electoral considerations, but its long-term fiscal risks outweigh the short-term gains, writes A K Bhattacharya.

Read here

With its abundance of talent, wealth, and innovative capabilities, India’s digital ecosystem is a vital global asset that could be harnessed to solve major global challenges, writes Jayant Sinha. Read here

Quote “The protective effect of the vaccine lasts for about nine months to a year. For health workers that period is already over. This is the right time to augment their immunity.”

The Indian Medical Association President J A Jayalal

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Special

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.