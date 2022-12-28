Best of BS Opinion: Diary sector's input cost, free food grains, and more

The dairy sector, which has maintained a steady high growth ever since the advent of the White Revolution in the 1970s, seems to have run into a rough patch due largely to the short supply and high cost of cattle feed and fodder. As our lead editorial notes, the root cause of the current woes of the dairy farmers and milk-based industry is the abysmal neglect of the fodder sector. Read here

In other views: The free food scheme is driven by electoral considerations, but its long-term fiscal risks outweigh the short-term gains, writes A K Bhattacharya.

Read here

With its abundance of talent, wealth, and innovative capabilities, India’s digital ecosystem is a vital global asset that could be harnessed to solve major global challenges, writes Jayant Sinha. Read here