Best of BS Opinion: Diary sector's input cost, free food grains, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Navy's challenges, BJP's 'Nawab of Northeast', and more
Best of BS Opinion: The right price, policy needed for electric cars & more
Best of BS Opinion: Broken real estate policy, bench strength, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Rational expectations, India's FTA agenda, and more
Best of BS Opinion: India's persistent performance, moonlighting, and more
The dairy sector, which has maintained a steady high growth ever since the advent of the White Revolution in the 1970s, seems to have run into a rough patch due largely to the short supply and high cost of cattle feed and fodder. As our lead editorial notes, the root cause of the current woes of the dairy farmers and milk-based industry is the abysmal neglect of the fodder sector. Read here
In other views: The free food scheme is driven by electoral considerations, but its long-term fiscal risks outweigh the short-term gains, writes A K Bhattacharya.
Read here
With its abundance of talent, wealth, and innovative capabilities, India’s digital ecosystem is a vital global asset that could be harnessed to solve major global challenges, writes Jayant Sinha. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU