Best of BS Opinion: Distant thunder in world economy, rocket rupee & more

Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Podcast: Key threats to rupee's rally
Best of BS Opinion: China's scientific muscle, sovereign rating risk & more
Rupee will be in suspended animation for some time
Best of BS Opinion: Recovery story treads on thin ice, Covid vaccine & more
The focus shifts to the global economy. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
It does feel like we are close to the end of the rupee’s rally, says Jamal Mecklai
Ajay Shah writes: Once the restoration of normalcy is completed, the question of developed market (DM) inflation will become more pressing.
When DM interest rates start rising, this will impinge on capital flows and asset prices in India, and present policy makers with a puzzle.
Since the April policy, the macro-economic scenario has turned worse, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. We can take it for granted the RBI will maintain its accommodating monetary stance.
