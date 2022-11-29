JUST IN
Smart pickup in good jobs
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Don't ignore Covid, Nepal's destiny, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

employment

Mahesh Vyas: The estimated 700,000 additional jobs created by listed companies in 2021-22 may more than offset the recent layoffs seen in tech companies. Read here

K P Krishnan: A Sebi report emphasises increased government control of exchanges.

This may not help matters Read here

Indrajit Gupta: Amendments by the information and broadcasting ministry on November 9 have diluted the Roys’ bargaining powers in the NDTV case. Read here

The first edit warns against being complacent about the pandemic. Read here According to the second edit, the youth factor could play a role in India-Nepal relations. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series (with Pakistan) to the Pakistan Flood appeal. The game has given me a lot ... and I feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket.

English cricket captain Ben Stokes

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 06:30 IST

`
