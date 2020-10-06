JUST IN
Don't scare away the golden goose
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Economic slowdown, auto sector recovery, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

BS Opinion | Curated Content | Economic slowdown

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

chart
Illustration: Binay Sinha

It is time to make a distinction between what we have lost to the pandemic and what has come down to us because of our follies and cussedness. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The segments that may need help the most are the urban poor, informal sector workers, and smaller informal enterprises, says Neelkanth Mishra … the challenge for policymakers will be in devising schemes that target these segments

Prosenjit Datta writes: Promoting electric vehicles is good, but the government mustn’t scare away those who have invested in vehicles running on the internal combustion engine

Employment has failed to find a place in policy making in spite of continued political protests on lack of employment and demands for reservations, says Mahesh Vyas

Our edit says Nothing to be excited about economic recovery

We must protect world against weaponisation of artificial intelligence by non-state actors Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, October 06 2020. 06:01 IST

