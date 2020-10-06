Best of BS Opinion: Economic slowdown, auto sector recovery, and more

-
It is time to make a distinction between what we have lost to the pandemic and what has come down to us because of our follies and cussedness. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The segments that may need help the most are the urban poor, informal sector workers, and smaller informal enterprises, says Neelkanth Mishra … the challenge for policymakers will be in devising schemes that target these segments
Prosenjit Datta writes: Promoting electric vehicles is good, but the government mustn’t scare away those who have invested in vehicles running on the internal combustion engine
Employment has failed to find a place in policy making in spite of continued political protests on lack of employment and demands for reservations, says Mahesh Vyas
Our edit says Nothing to be excited about economic recovery
