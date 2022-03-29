Best of BS Opinion: Emerging macro instability, Fed hiking cycle, and more

The two edits discuss the global economy and the manner in which geopolitical shifts have affected India. Read here and here.

Akash Prakash: In all earlier cycles, the Fed did not have to worry about inflation.

This is not true today. Read it here.

Read Indrajit Gupta for arguments in favour of returning to office and those against it, here.

Mahesh Vyas locates the unemployed by their income class. Read it here.