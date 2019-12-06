Best of BS Opinion: Explaining data protection, RBI's monetary policy

From the reasons why the RBI decided not to cut the policy repo rate on Thursday to the importance of laying down guidelines for personal and the roots of India's growth problem, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

What can the government learn from the contribution and performance of the existing development financial institutions? What are the gaps in the Personal Bill and how can they be plugged? What are the likely consequences of lagging behind in the deployment of 5G? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

The government is in a difficult spot with mounting fiscal challenges. A pause at this stage shows that the MPC will use the available policy space judiciously, argues our top edit.

Parliament must examine the Personal Bill carefully, argues our second edit.

Before setting up any new development bank, the government must review the contribution and performance of the existing ones, writes former governor of RBI YV Reddy.

For India to complete its development transformation, a switch to a more inclusive composition of domestic demand is of utmost importance, writes Rathin Roy, director, National Institute of Public Finance & Policy.

Author and corporate advisor R. Gopalakrishnan rues the fact that the debilitating effects of power are all so visible around us these days.

A collaborative mindset can take India into a completely different orbit in the global digital ecosystem, writes Sujit Kumar, visiting/adjunct faculty, IIM Ahmedabad and Bangalore.