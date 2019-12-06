Demand, supply and growth slowdowns

There is an ongoing debate about whether the current slowdown reflects a demand- or supply-constrained economy. Analytically, this question is pertinent when a slowdown is cyclical. If aggregate demand is less than potential output, then the economy is demand-constrained.

But if actual output is less than potential output, despite the existence of aggregate demand, then it can be termed a supply-constrained slowdown. Structural slowdowns are more complicated. In the case of a developing country such slowdowns are attributable to specific factors (lack of infrastructure, ...