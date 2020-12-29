Best of BS Opinion: Fifty shades of media, digital dangers, and more

-
The government’s initial push under “Make in India” to attract manufacturing to India did not succeed as hoped. Perhaps that is one reason, alongside a more general scepticism about trade that has caused the rash of recent 1970s-style industrial policy announcements, from “champion sectors” to “production-linked incentives”. In this context, our lead editorial argues that if the government really wishes to improve investment in manufacturing, it needs to ensure that the regulatory and tax climate is such that investors are more comfortable.
Direct subsidies and picking winners helps nobody but bureaucrats and vested interests — India has several decades of experience to prove this.
Other opinion pieces for the day talk about lending apps, Indian Navy, and media.
While the RBI has done well to issue an advisory against unauthorised lending apps, it will not be enough. The regulator will need to work with the government to weed out such entities, notes our second editorial
If India has to play a credible role in the Indo-Pacific, something more than the existing capabilities will be required, writes Premvir Das
News channels are busy destroying cinema that has stood for over 100 years without any support from the state, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
