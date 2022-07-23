JUST IN
AI design for distribution
Best of BS Opinion: Five months into the war, a women's IPL, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Ukraine
Photo: Reuters

This week, T N Ninan discusses the Ukraine war, which is now five-month-old, and the quandaries it has put Western Europe in

Aditi Phadnis looks at the Congress’ travails, this time in Chhattisgarh

Sandeep Goyal asks why India does not have an IPL for women.

As PVR turns 25, Chairman Ajay Bijli tells Veenu Sandhu about diversifying during the pandemic and forming a band at 55

QUOTE OF THE DAY Any state party to the Genocide Convention may invoke the responsibility of another state party including through the institution of proceedings before the court.

US Judge Joan E Donoghue, president, International Court of Justice, on the Rohingya case, which the court has taken up

First Published: Sat, July 23 2022. 06:30 IST

