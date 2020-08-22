JUST IN
Madhav Chavan on challenges to education in Covid-19, and doable solutions
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Fort Narendra Modi, old times in Sri Lanka, and more

Rajesh Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The minutes of the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting, released on Thursday, has given the impression that the central bank would not cut interest rates in the near term. This has resulted in higher bond yields and could make government borrowing more difficult. Also, economic recovery will now depend more on government action.

Business Standard opinion pieces for the day, among other things, talk about how the government is performing.

The World Bank says public debt is headed to become nearly 50 per cent greater than the desirable level, two years from now.

To keep that in check, or risk a credit downgrade, fiscal policy will have to contract. At some point, the disconnect between this outlook and expansive spending pronouncements will have to be addressed, writes T N Ninan

A really popular, well-entrenched Indian leader has never been defeated by a rival. Which is why Modi is impregnable and only he can defeat himself, writes Shekhar Gupta

Whatever its apprehensions and concerns about the regime of the Rajapaksa clan, India must put transactionalism aside and be ready with unconditional assistance when Colombo asks for it, writes Aditi Phadnis

Quote

“The fundamentals of Indian economy are very solid and the economy will surely revive as and when there is a certainty on the covid-curve stabilizing. The RBI stands battle ready, all conventional and unconventional instruments, as well as some new ones are also there on our table.”

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 06:00 IST

