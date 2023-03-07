JUST IN
Employment inches up in urban India
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: From China to India, unable to connect, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

The investment climate, inflation and the employment scene are what we have today.

Akash Prakash: The vibrancy of India’s capital markets depends on quality companies lisitng here

Gurbachan Singh has suggestions for the International Monetary Fund on inflation

Mahesh Vyas: Urban India fared better than rural India in terms of employment in February.

Rural India experienced a significant increase in unemployment.

The first edit says the Government of India should ensure that the place investors opting out of China look for is India. The second edit talks of the harm internet shutdowns can do.

QUOTE

The majesty of death is that it is a great leveller for it makes no distinction between the young and the old or the rich and the poor

A Supreme Court Bench, exhorting government officials to act with a sense of “utmost proactiveness” while deciding claims for jobs on compassionate grounds.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 06:30 IST

