Best of BS Opinion: From China to India, unable to connect, and more

The investment climate, inflation and the employment scene are what we have today.

Akash Prakash: The vibrancy of India’s capital markets depends on quality companies lisitng here

Gurbachan Singh has suggestions for the International Monetary Fund on inflation

Mahesh Vyas: Urban India fared better than rural India in terms of employment in February.

Rural India experienced a significant increase in unemployment.

The first edit says the Government of India should ensure that the place investors opting out of China look for is India. The second edit talks of the harm internet shutdowns can do.