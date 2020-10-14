Best of BS Opinion: GST compensation issue, the land bank, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 impact on jobs, preserving the IBC, and more
GST Council meet: States to push for borrowing by Centre on Thursday
Compensation has become the biggest issue in GST: Sushil Kumar Modi
GST Council has no jurisdiction over borrowing by states: Govt sources
Covid-19 crisis: Centre releases Rs 36,400-crore GST compensation to states
Yet another meeting of the GST Council ended without a consensus on compensation cess. Both sides are proving intransigent, a situation that is only likely to delay the economic recovery. A pragmatic approach involving a recognition by both Centre and states that their positions are untenable would go a long way in solving the problem, the top edit points out here. Other opinions focus on China’s giant strides in developing a sovereign currency and the SVAMITVA property card scheme. Kanika Datta sums up the views.
All major economies are on the threshold of adopting digital sovereign currencies.
India should not be left behind, says Shyam Saran, tracing the development of the Central Bank Digital Currency that the Chinese have developed. Read it here
The SVAMITVA scheme to establish ownership records and streamline property rights could be a game changer for India. But everything depends on how efficiently the programme is implemented. The second edit lays out the challenges here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU