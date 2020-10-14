Best of BS Opinion: GST compensation issue, the land bank, and more

Yet another meeting of the GST Council ended without a consensus on compensation cess. Both sides are proving intransigent, a situation that is only likely to delay the economic recovery. A pragmatic approach involving a recognition by both Centre and states that their positions are untenable would go a long way in solving the problem, the top edit points out here. Other opinions focus on China’s giant strides in developing a sovereign currency and the SVAMITVA property card scheme. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

All major economies are on the threshold of adopting digital sovereign currencies.

India should not be left behind, says Shyam Saran, tracing the development of the Central Bank Digital Currency that the Chinese have developed. Read it here

The SVAMITVA scheme to establish ownership records and streamline property rights could be a game changer for India. But everything depends on how efficiently the programme is implemented. The second edit lays out the challenges here