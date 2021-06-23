JUST IN
Exports: India's window of opportunity
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: India's exports, Kissinger's monumental blunder & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Wednesday

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Caution, purity of heart, and enterprise can be our watchwords. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The negative strategic consequences for the US and some other democracies of Henry Kissinger’s outreach to China have turned out to be more momentous than the global economic benefits, says Jaimini Bhagwati.

Curiously even now Kissinger is held up as a doyen among foreign policy experts

Amitabh Kant: The possibility of a sharp recovery for the economy can be realised only through a strong focus on exports.

OUR EDIT SAYS: PNB Housing should have been more circumspect by getting its shares evaluated by an independent valuer.

QUOTE

I appeal to the entire team of the municipal corporation that it should target to make Ahmedabad the city with the largest green cover not just in India, but in the world, and this is possible. Union Home Minister Amit Shah

First Published: Wed, June 23 2021. 06:16 IST

