Letter to BS: Removal of end-use restrictions in mines auction a good step
Business Standard

: India's GDP growth, Citizens Amendment Act, and more

Kanika Datta 

Economy
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Freedom, citizens’ right and economic growth is a trinity that has often been overlooked by strong governments around the world. The opinion pages focus on aspects related to all three. Kanika Datta sums up the views here

Economic growth is the big question today but the bigger problem we should worry about is the decline in trend growth.

Why did it go down after 2011? Ajay Shah examines the issue here

The Supreme Court’s constraints on the government’s internet shutdowns are welcome but it should have gone further in reducing executive authority in this arena, says the top edit here

The contentious Citizens Amendment Act ignores the critical fact that the country will have to deal with migration – internal and outward – in a more realistic manner, Sunita Narain argues here

The privatisation of banking is inevitable, writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay. How it is done is a matter of academic interest. Read it here

British Parliament finally approves the Brexit withdrawal deal but the harder part – negotiating a new relationship with the EU – has only just begun, says the second edit. Click here to read

QUOTE OF THE DAY

The Army swears allegiance to the Constitution of India. That is what will guide us in all our actions at all times

Army Chief Manoj Naravane
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 06:11 IST

