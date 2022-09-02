Best of BS Opinion: INS Vikrant joins Navy, clean hydrogen, and more

The first edit says India will need to address a number of policy issues in the near term and, as a report notes, it will require coordination at different levels of government. Read more



The second edit sounds a warning for the Congress, saying it should not undermine its presidential election. Read more

AJAI SHUKLA: As joins the navy’s fleet there remains a worrying lack of clarity in New Delhi about where it should focus its limited resources

VANDANA GOMBAR: The world of clean is buzzing with activity

QUOTE

Nuclear (power) always looks relatively expensive to build and to run … But look at the results of Putin’s war. It is certainly cheap by comparison with hydrocarbons today.

Outgoing British PM Boris Johnson