The Big Bull vs the Silent Dragon
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: IPL in India, RBI's new challenge amid Covid, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Wednesday

Kanika Datta 

As cricketers pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL), should the tournament be cancelled in view of the all-round carnage wrought by the second wave of Covid-19? The second edit argues for the IPL to continue but also calls for the Board for Control of Cricket in India to display more sensitivity to the unfolding tragedy in India. Read it here.

Other views focus on aspects of the financial markets:

The top edit delineates how the second surge of Covid-19 could increase risks in the banking system. Read it here

Tracing the history of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, K P Krishnan explains why a mechanism to separate its judicial and executive powers is central to creating a market regulator more in tune with the rule of law. Read it here

Partha Ray and Vinodh Madhavan trace the emergence of China, the world’s second largest economy, as a significant global financial centre. Read it here

Quote for the day

"The situation in India is beyond heart-breaking,"

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

First Published: Wed, April 28 2021. 06:20 IST

