Onerous obligations on importers under new Customs rules
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Journey of economic reforms, ease of doing biz & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Policies evolve out of practice. But then departures from policy too are practice.

They feed off one another. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Today’s policy is yesterday’s thinking: K P Krishnan takes you through a journey of economic reforms.

India’s improvement on the index of doing business does not mean much. Debashis Basu tells you why

There is a belief that credit growth can push economic growth. Can it? Shouldn’t this be the other way round -- industry asks for money from banks when it wants to invest, seeing the growing demand? Tamal Bandyopadhyay gives answers

OUR EDIT SAYS: The story of Mumbai airport gives a picture of crony capitalism

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 06:10 IST

