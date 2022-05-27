JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

A long road ahead for Biden in Asia
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Know your bidder, MNC exits raise concern, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
Curated Content | BS Special | MNCs in India

Kanika Datta 

metro
Metro Cash & Carry

From Cairn and Hutchison to Harley Davidson, General Motors, Citibank, Barclays, RBS, Holcim, Ford and now Metro Cash & Carry, the tally of global giants exiting India or downsizing operations has been growing steadily. Whether the exits are determined by internal strategic considerations or the external policy environment, the fact that these foreign corporations do not think it worthwhile to stay the course in India should be a cause for concern, says the second edit. Read it here


In other views:

The top edit points out that in light of the halt to two recent privatisation bids which went to winners of questionable credentials, it is critical for the government to develop an institutional capacity for privatisation. Read it here

Vir Sanghvi argues that India is now fighting an old ideological battle again, with two ideas of the country colliding with each other. Read it here

Harsh V Pant and Shashank Mattoo assess US President Joe Biden’s engagement in Asia amid growing turbulence in the region. Read it here

Quote of the Day

"Good times are not only over, there’s no indication when they’ll return"
Sequoia Capital in a Zoom call with portfolio companies

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, May 27 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.