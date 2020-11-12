Best of BS Opinion: Lotus blooms in Bihar, Modi's real test case, and more

The National Democratic Alliance’s victory in Bihar, albeit by a razor-thin margin, is an affirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability to win elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party is clearly the biggest winner.

In this context, our lead editorial argues that whether or not it is the largest party in the Assembly, it is now in pole position to shape the fortunes of India’s third-most populous state.

Other pieces for the day also talk about and the success of BJP.

We live now in the age of the mythological prime ministership. For many Indians, Mr Modi has risen above politics to become a sage out of the epics. And when a prime minister reaches that level, most normal standards of performance or accountability cease to apply, writes Vir Sanghvi

Over the next five years, it will be Narendra Modi not Nitish Kumar who will be under pressure to deliver vikas in Bihar, writes Kanika Datta