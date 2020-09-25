Best of BS Opinion: Mainstreaming of ESG, growing cyber-risks & more

-
ALSO READ
Preparations in final stages for monsoon session by September first week
Covid-19 and governance: End the political lockdown and summon Parliament
How Indian companies are contributing to the war against coronavirus
25 MPs test positive for coronavirus as Parliament's monsoon session begins
Growing cyber-risks
India had one of the world’s most draconian lockdowns yet it is clear that it did nothing to stem the velocity and intensity with which the infection has spread. With the economy shrinking at an unprecedented rate as a result, it is clear that the government needs to tackle the Covid-19 crisis before things can get back on track. The principal problem, Naushad Forbes points out, is the lack of communication over basic safety measures that are required to ensure that economic activity swings back to normal with minimal risk.
He offers a five suggestions to improve our handling of the crisis here.
Other opinion critiques Parliament’s uniquely productive session, the future of “Environment, Social & Governance’ metrics in corporate governance and data privacy. Kanika Datta sums up the views.
This monsoon session of Parliament has been extraordinarily productive in numerical terms but it is doubtful whether the numbers tell the true story. The top edit explains why this “efficiency” is a sad reflection of democracy. Read it here
The resignation of Rio Tinto’s CEO for the mining conglomerate’s destruction of ancient Aboriginal caves turned the spotlight on Environment, Social & Governance’(ESG) in the business world. Taking cue from a changing global investor landscape, regulators in India too are pushing the ESG envelope, says Shailesh Dobhal. Read it here
Recent revelations about cyber-spying and surveillance have highlighted the multiple lacunae in India’s regulatory regime for protecting data privacy, says the second edit, making a case for strong privacy legislation. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU