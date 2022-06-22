Best of BS Opinion: Managing currency risks, no single-use plastic & more

The first edit says adjustment in currency movements is a better way of stabilising the current account deficit than random restrictions on imports. Read here

The second edit argues against extending the date of the ban on single-use plastic. Read here

A K BHATTACHARYA: The relative calm in southern states, while the north of the country sees protests, should be cause for concern.

Read here

SOMIT DASGUPTA: It is difficult to dream of a target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030. We need to think up alternative plans. Read here

AJAI SHUKLA: The expected savings on salary and pension bills need to be set against the problems of jobs for trained soldiers discharged from service and the relationship between Agniveers and full-time soldiers. Read here